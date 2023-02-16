They’ll go back up at Skidby Mill once the weather has improved.
Nial Adams, East Riding Council’s museums and archives manager, said: "We are aiming to replace the sails as soon as possible, but this is a very tricky and complex operation, which depends entirely on there being no wind or rain on the chosen day.
"Each sail weighs around one and a half tonnes, so there is an element of risk involved and we are working with highly skilled millwrights to ensure a successful outcome. The mill ceased to operate commercially in 1966 and was sold to Beverley Rural District Council for a nominal £1.