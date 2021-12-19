Solar panels, bug hotels and LED lighting - How Bradford Cathedral is helping to save the planet

A cathedral in Yorkshire which has been a trailblazer for environmentally-friendly technology is considering a host of other measures to help curb its harmful carbon dioxide emissions.

By Paul Jeeves
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:26 am

A succession of innovations have been implemented at Bradford Cathedral since the place of worship became the first cathedral in the country to install 42 solar panels on its roof a decade ago.

Biodiversity has been increased in its grounds with bee-friendly flowers and so-called bug-hotels, LED lighting has been introduced and recycling points have been installed at the place of worship, parts of which date back to 1450.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Volunteers have undertaken a programme overseen by clergy and Bradford Council to plant 1,600 trees, creating two woodlands in Bradford and in Baildon, and the cathedral’s boiler has been replaced to ensure it is more energy efficient.

Bradford Cathedral has introduced a number of measures to help save the planet

Read More

Read More
Ripon Cathedral to take inspiration from architect who built church 1,350 years ...

The work has seen the cathedral secure the Eco-Congregation status – the first cathedral in the North to receive the prestigious award. The cathedral holds the silver award and word is under way to achieve the gold award.

But Canon Mandy Coutts, inset, said efforts are being intensified to ensure the cathedral is carbon net zero by 2030. A strategy is being drawn up with the cathedrals in Ripon and Wakefield, and plans include installing double-glazing and looking at procurement from suppliers.

Canon Coutts said: “We are trying to educate our congregations and bring people along with us. It is not about putting guilt on people, but about showing how small changes to their lifestyles can make really big differences collectively.”

YorkshireVolunteersBradford Council