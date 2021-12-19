Solar panels, bug hotels and LED lighting - How Bradford Cathedral is helping to save the planet

A succession of innovations have been implemented at Bradford Cathedral since the place of worship became the first cathedral in the country to install 42 solar panels on its roof a decade ago.

Biodiversity has been increased in its grounds with bee-friendly flowers and so-called bug-hotels, LED lighting has been introduced and recycling points have been installed at the place of worship, parts of which date back to 1450.

Volunteers have undertaken a programme overseen by clergy and Bradford Council to plant 1,600 trees, creating two woodlands in Bradford and in Baildon, and the cathedral’s boiler has been replaced to ensure it is more energy efficient.

Bradford Cathedral has introduced a number of measures to help save the planet

The work has seen the cathedral secure the Eco-Congregation status – the first cathedral in the North to receive the prestigious award. The cathedral holds the silver award and word is under way to achieve the gold award.

But Canon Mandy Coutts, inset, said efforts are being intensified to ensure the cathedral is carbon net zero by 2030. A strategy is being drawn up with the cathedrals in Ripon and Wakefield, and plans include installing double-glazing and looking at procurement from suppliers.