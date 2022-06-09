Residents and visitors will be invited into the city centre of Hull on Saturday, June 18, where they will get the chance to watch and interact with attractions in Queens Gardens and around the rose bowl area.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate and honour those who fought and died for the country during the Falklands War. It will be its 40th anniversary this year. The Falklands War began on April 2, 1982 and ended on June 14 that same year.

The celebrations next weekend will officially be opened by the Lord Mayor, councillor Christine Randall at 10am in Queens Gardens near the main stage.

Two main attractions are two full sized Royal Navy helicopters: a Lynx and a Gazelle, alongside the helicopters, interactive displays including a clearance diver display (a bomb disposal team), and the Royal Marines Commando Recruit Team who will have multiple ‘then and now’ displays of weapons and equipment.

The Spitfire plane will fly past the city at 2.25pm, as long as weather permits.

Many veterans organisations will be talking about their participation in the Falklands campaign, including Hull 4 Heroes, Royal British Legion, Hull People’s Memorial, United Towing Group, South Atlantic Medal Association and Norland Crew Charity.

Free children’s craft workshops and face painting will also be hosted in the gardens, along with live music from the Humberside Police band, Army Cadet Force Band and The Soldiers of Swing. The latter band consist of two members: Sgt Vince Fountain and Cpl Lee Day who met each other in the army. They started off singing for veterans and pensioners in care homes and have now gone on to perform at festivals, theatres and on TV including reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and winning the prestigious Golden Gavel on BBC One’s Bargain Hunt.

A group of military members will also be in attendance and will have displays, including 150 Regiment, along with the 4 Yorks Regiment, 299 Para Regiment, 250 Medical Squad and Queens Own Yeomanry. The Breakfast Club and Army Cadets will also be stationed here.

Children can join in an art afternoon workshop at Ferens Art Gallery with prizes on offer.

Leader of Hull City Council, Mike Ross, said: “On the 40th anniversary it is only fitting that Hull commemorates this significant date and the role the city played. This event provides an opportunity for families to get close and interact with military equipment and vehicles they wouldn’t normally see.

“Having two naval helicopters stationed in the Gardens will be something to witness and I’m sure will attract visitors from far and wide.”

As well as the event, a service will take place at Hull Minster on Sunday, June 19, at 2pm followed by a parade from Hull Minster to the Cenotaph lead by The Royal Marines Band of Scotland to the Cenotaph for a further short service.