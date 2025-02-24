St Ives Estate: The Grade II-listed Yorkshire country park with a derelict mansion and a dark history
The park has a Grade II listing in the English Heritage National Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of Special Interest.
In the medieval period the land was shared by monks from Rievaulx Abbey and Drax Abbey.
After the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1540 it was sold, and by 1635 had been acquired by wealthy landowners the Ferrand family.
The original mansion was replaced in the 19th century, when the estate was inherited by William Ferrand from his mother.
Elected as MP for Knaresborough, he was a vehement opponent of the Anti-Corn Law League, which campaigned against the Corn Laws responsible for raising the price of bread, and supported the radical, nationalistic Young England group which advocated a romantic vision of feudalism.
His later election as MP for Devonport was declared void after he was found guilty of bribery.
After his death in 1889 the St. Ives Estate was eventually given to the nearby town of Bingley, and following local government reorganisation in 1974 ownership passed to Bradford Council.
St. Ives Mansion had long been derelict when it was severely damaged by a blaze in March 2024.
Its last use was as a 50-bed care home, and before the fire it has been suggested the building might be converted to 15 one-bedroom and 14-two bedroom flats.
Now a popular country park, the estate includes an equestrian centre, golf course, angling pond, and a number of landmarks associated with the Ferrand family, including a granite obelisk commemorating the career of William Ferrand, and a small outcrop - known as Lady Blantyre’s Rock - where his mother-in-law used to read.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.