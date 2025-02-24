Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park has a Grade II listing in the English Heritage National Register of Historic Parks and Gardens of Special Interest.

In the medieval period the land was shared by monks from Rievaulx Abbey and Drax Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1540 it was sold, and by 1635 had been acquired by wealthy landowners the Ferrand family.

St. Ives mansion at St. Ives Estate

The original mansion was replaced in the 19th century, when the estate was inherited by William Ferrand from his mother.

Elected as MP for Knaresborough, he was a vehement opponent of the Anti-Corn Law League, which campaigned against the Corn Laws responsible for raising the price of bread, and supported the radical, nationalistic Young England group which advocated a romantic vision of feudalism.

His later election as MP for Devonport was declared void after he was found guilty of bribery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his death in 1889 the St. Ives Estate was eventually given to the nearby town of Bingley, and following local government reorganisation in 1974 ownership passed to Bradford Council.

St. Ives Mansion had long been derelict when it was severely damaged by a blaze in March 2024.

Its last use was as a 50-bed care home, and before the fire it has been suggested the building might be converted to 15 one-bedroom and 14-two bedroom flats.