The 200-year-old Standedge Tunnel, on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, is welcoming visitors back for 30-minute trips on the waterway, which runs under the Pennines.

Vicky Levine, area operations manager for the Canal and River Trust which runs the attraction, said: “Although we’ve had a lot of visitors to the site over recent months, it’s great people can experience in the tunnel itself once more.”

The tunnel is listed as one of the Canal and River Trust’s Seven Wonders of the Waterways. It is nearly three-and-a-half miles long, 645 feet above sea level, and goes 638 feet underground.

Standedge Tunnel

It took 16 years to build and was finished in 1811.

The last commercial boat passed through the tunnel in 1921 and it was closed to all traffic in 1944.

After falling into disrepair, the tunnel underwent a major restoration in 1990, and it was reopened to the public 20 years ago.