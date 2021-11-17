Steam locomotive Tornado will no longer haul Christmas market trip to York after developing 'fault'

Excursion organisers Steam Dreams have confirmed that the locomotive, built in 2009 and owned by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, has developed a fault and can no longer run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: "Whilst Tornado was running a trip on Sunday the locomotive developed an intermittent valve issue which is now under investigation. As a result the engine has been withdrawn from service and sadly will no longer be available for our trip this Thursday.

Tornado crossing the River Swale in North Yorkshire

"Unfortunately, at such short notice there are no other steam locomotives available to work our trip that have the permitted route clearance authority in place. It is therefore regrettable that we have no option at this late stage but to run our trip diesel hauled throughout. If you are due to travel with us, we have written to you with further information."