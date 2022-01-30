The motto of the Steiff company, which has made millions of bears in the past 119 years, is “only the best is good enough for children”.

When Prince George was born, the German manufacturer made a bear with “George” embroidered on his paw in pale blue thread.

Leyburn-based auctioneers Tennants believe a rare and charming Steiff ‘Roly Poly’ teddy bear will attract bidders when it comes up for sale on February 12.

Harriet Hunter Smart with a rare Early 20th Century Steiff 'Roly Poly' Bear. Picture Tony Johnson

The yellow mohair bear – which has an estimate of £600 to £800 plus buyer’s premium – has a rattle inside and a characterful expression.

Steiff introduced ‘Roly Poly’ toys in the 1909 catalogue. Despite missing the trademark Steiff button in the ear, the tiny teddy is in good condition.

One of the most striking lots in the Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale is a stunning 19th century silk patchwork bed cover, which could fetch £400 to £600.