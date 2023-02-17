The sails have finally returned to a historic windmill more than two years after being taken down for restoration.

Skidby Mill, near Hull. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st November 2022

They’ll go back up at Skidby Mill once the weather has improved.

Nial Adams, East Riding Council’s museums and archives manager, said: "We are aiming to replace the sails as soon as possible, but this is a very tricky and complex operation, which depends entirely on there being no wind or rain on the chosen day.

"Each sail weighs around one and a half tonnes, so there is an element of risk involved and we are working with highly skilled millwrights to ensure a successful outcome. The mill ceased to operate commercially in 1966 and was sold to Beverley Rural District Council for a nominal £1.

The mill's four sails, each 11 metres in length, have finally returned