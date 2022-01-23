Stunning photos show daredevil workman at top of Yorkshire's tallest spire - 250ft in the air

Dan Bottomley from SSHConservation's rope access team can be seen working on the 500-year-old spire at Wakefield Cathedral.

The structure, which has dominated the local landscape since the 15th century, is in a state of ruin after cracks began to show.

A recent report highlighted there were significant open joints in the upper sections of the spire and the interior was showing signs of leakage.

And without urgent repairs it is feared the spire, the tallest in Yorkshire, could be in danger of crumbling.

The Dean of Wakefield, The Very Revd Simon Cowling said: “The spire of Wakefield can be seen from miles around and is one of the very few remaining structures across the city which still holds its original purpose to this day.”

The work is estimated to cost £44,900 for erecting scaffolding and carrying out the repairs.

Historic England has awarded the cathedral a grant of £35,920 leaving a shortfall of £8,980.

The cathedral has launched an appeal, aiming to raise the remaining funds needed to carry out the works.

Dean Simon added: “Not since the mid-nineteenth century has the spire needed such repair work to be carried out in order to secure its future."

Visit www.wakefieldcathedral.org.uk to support the appeal.