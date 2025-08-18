Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunny has played the naughty and unpredictable Lilian Bellamy for the past 21 years, and has established herself as on the nation’s favourite characters.

Sunny is frequently touring with the London Revue Company, who bring their production of the internationally acclaimed Come Rain, Come Shine to the Ripon International Festival this autumn.

I’m currently reading

Sunny Ormonde

Strangely enough, as well as The Archers farming connections, I do have ones in real life. My dad was brought up on a farm in Derbyshire, and I was brought up on one in Cheshire.

I can remember loving reading all the way back to being at kindergarten, and one lovely lady, later on, called Joyce Wood, who was our English Literature teacher, and something of an inspiration. I was never any good at maths, but English, and reading, that’s where my heart was.

And yes, I still love a good book, and I am a great admirer of Ruth Jones, who created Gavin and Stacey – she’s written four novels now, and each is as gripping as the one before.

The current one for me is By Your Side. I was, looking back, that child who tried to get as many library cards as possible, and to withdraw the maximum number of books, as often as I could In fact, I can even remember reading out loud, to myself, in the corner of one room, just for the sheer joy of it.

Do people recognise my voice when I’m out and about? They do indeed, and the first time had nothing at all with Lilian – I’d been playing a police officer in Brookside, and this total stranger came up and told me how much he had enjoyed my performance.

But I think that the classic was boarding a plane coming back from holiday. There’d been a delay, and we all got on in a rush, and I shouted over “Oh look, I can see our seats,” and this genuinely nice chap looked at me with disbelief on his face and said “Oh, you’re not……are you?.”

And I said that yes, I was, and all he wanted me to do was Lilian’s very distinctive laugh. So, I did. The rest of the passengers must have thought that he and I were totally demented.

I’ve been listening to

Yes, I do listen to The Archers, and I’ll tell you why – certain scenes are snipped out to fit the timing of the omnibus edition, and the only way that you can get all of it, and to keep up to speed about all the story-lines for everything else, is to listen to the lot. And I love it.

Time was, when they’d send you the scripts complete, but now we only get our own scenes, so I often have to get filled in on what the plots are, and how they might affect the way that I play Lilian.

I do love the rest of the Radio Four content, and the station is always on when I’m driving somewhere.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Gold – the series about the bullion robbery, which was a revelation when it came to police procedures of a few decades back, and also Succession.

That series was wonderful, you couldn’t possibly like a single one of the characters, they were all universally creepy and impossibly awful.

Because of my family background, I really love Then Yorkshire Farm – I can still remember dad bringing in new-born lambs, and mum warming up the weaker ones by wrapping them up and putting them gently in front of the Aga, so that series bring it all back for me.

The live performance I’d recommend is

The Royal Shakespeare Company is just down the road from me, so am I lucky or what – they’ve done two superb Hamlets recently, and a Merchant of Venice which was to die for.

Kyoto, all about climate change was another production that hit home, and, as for musicals, Imelda Staunton in Hello Dolly! was just about as near perfection as you could get.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was….)

The collected works of Ruth Jones, because I am in awe of her talents.

The App I couldn’t be without is

Have you noticed that, when you try to get your space in a car park, no two machines are the same and that they never ever register your details properly. Total confusion – until now.

Because Ringo will do that all for you, it’s so very clever, and it fits in and complies with everything, so no more worries about a huge and unexpected fine again.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

The Taj Mahal and India were always up there, and then there was The Orient Express, but maybe those two have passed me by?

I’d like to think that I could still find a place on that amazing rail trip across the Rockies, which would be a lot of fun.

And, ever since a child, I’ve always wanted to visit every single one of the British Isles.