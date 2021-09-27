Sunset over Grimwith Reservoir cruck barn near Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

It’s a type of barn that is rarely seen in the Yorkshire Dales in this day and age but it looks perfectly at home there in the setting sun.

The High Laithe cruck barn on the shores of Grimwith Reservoir near Dibbles Bridge between Grassington and Pateley Bridge, was originally built in the 16th century but has since been moved and restored to ensure its preservation.

It is distinct from several other barns around the reservoir because of its steeply pitched roof and heather thatch.

The sunsets over High Laith cruck barn on the shores of Grimwith Reservoir near Grassington. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But by the 17th century the large trees needed to make them had become scarce.

It was partially rebuilt 1982, according to the Historic England heritage organisation, and is Grade II listed.

Though rare, another cruck can be found nearby at the Craven Arms in Appletreewick, sitting behind the pub to be used for many large events such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, concerts and parties.

Visitors to Grimwith Reservoir itself can expect to meet with a 4.5 mile route and some steep inclines to climb.

They will be rewarded with stunning views of the nearby moors, valley and the lower Dales.

However some people like to park up and enjoy the panoramic views across the water.

It is home to the Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club, which offers sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding in the 371 acres of open water.

Anyone planning a trip soon should know the reservoir’s toilets are closed for refurbishment, according to Yorkshire Water, which runs the site.

The reservoir is also close to Stump Cross Caverns, an ancient natural cave formation deep underneath the Dales. This was discovered in 1860 by lead miners but goes back hundreds of millions of years.

The remains of prehistoric creatures such as wolverine have been found there.