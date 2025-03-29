Plans have been approved to convert a law firm’s offices in Wakefield city centre into apartments.

Wakefield Council gave the go-head for Switalskis Solicitors, on Cheapside, to be transformed into nine flats. The scheme includes building flats across all four floors of the Grade II-listed building.

Planning officers approved the proposal, submitted in October last year, for a part change of use from solicitors offices to residential.

The development includes creating three one-bedroom flats on the ground floor and six two-bedroom properties on the first, second and third floors.

The building, which dates from the early nineteenth century, was first built as a wool stapler’s warehouse and is within the Upper Westgate conservation area.

A planning officer’s report said the development would bring a vacant part of the building back into use.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal will maintain the special interest of the listed building.”

The council’s conservation officer raised concerns over initial plans to build 12 one-bedroom properties in the building.

The officer also called for historic features to be retained, including a cast iron hoist marked ‘Charles Bell Lift Maker Bradford’.

A request was also made that historic lettering on the rear of the building saying ‘Provision Merchants’ be kept.

The officer withdrew the objections when the application was later amended.

