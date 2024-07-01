Tees Transporter Bridge: The iconic bridge which is Yorkshire's 'passport control'

But in 1974 came local government boundary changes, and Middlesbrough belonged to Yorkshire no more.

Opened in 1911, it is the longest such bridge in the world and most spectacular landmark on the North-East coast.

The idea was to straddle a steel structure across the river.

Tees Transporter Bridge

From it was suspended a gondola on strong cables which, powered by an electrical mechanism, could convey nine vehicles and up to 200 people over the River Tees at a point where the tides made ferry journeys too hazardous and a conventional bridge would be an obstruction to cargo vessels.

Construction of the 160ft (49m) high structure began in 1909, and when it was completed the total length was 850ft (260m).

For the opening ceremony, the transporter was painted red. It was repainted blue in 1961.

It escaped damage during a Zeppelin raid in the Great War, but in the Second World War a bomb miraculously fell right through the structure and caused damage to the gondola when it detonated on hitting the water.

In 1953 the gondola became stuck halfway into its journey during a fierce gale.

The bridge was closed in 2019 after an inspection revealed serious defects. Earlier this year the cost of repairs was put at more than £30m.