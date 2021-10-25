3. Scarborough

The seaside town is the largest holiday resort on the Yorkshire Coast and has fishing and service industries as well as a growing digital and creative economy that has attracted many tourists. With two breathtaking beaches, Scarborough has been a staycation hotspot for families for hundreds of years. You can take a trip around the bay on a private ship or take an exciting boat ride from the harbour to observe wildlife in action. Scarborough is also a suitable destination for thrill seekers who can take a speedboat trip along the coast, or for those who want to play it safe, a relaxing row boat ride on the Boating Lake. The seaside town is also fun for families on a rainy day; you can visit the educational Rotunda Museum to explore fascinating local geology exhibits which highlights the Jurassic Yorkshire coast.

Photo: James Hardisty