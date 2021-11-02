3. Bridlington South Beach

Bridlington is said to be located in an area with the highest coastal erosion rate in Europe and offshore, the Smithic Sands sandbank is a vital habitat for many marine species. Both Bridlington north and south beaches have won EU environmental quality awards over the years. Bridlington South Beach covers the south of Bridlington Spa and Bridlington Harbour on the East Riding coast. The length of the beach is a mile long and merges into Fraisthorpe Beach. It is a beautiful spot for long, relaxing walks for any season. Bridlington South Beach has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 282 reviews.

Photo: Paul Atkinson