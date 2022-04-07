The Japanese architect making tiny houses in Huddersfield

Japanese Artist Yukihiro Akama makes miniature wooden crafted houses, each carved from a single piece of Wood

Yukihiro Akama’s miniature houses are striking and beautiful, and make you want to smile as you try to work out what exactly you are looking at. They come in all shapes, and often stand on stilts, have chiselled out tiles on the roof, clay render on the walls like tiny pebbles, and quirky off-kilter windows. Sometimes oil stains the wood, sometimes a blowtorch plays with fire, withdrawing to leave blackened charcoal.

They look like houses and not like houses, and that is all part of their charm. And when you look again, and notice again their long legs, they vaguely resemble traditional Asian stilt houses, like those Yukihiro saw in his backpacking days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He draws inspiration from the shapes and curves of such vernacular architecture, and from stacks of bricks or stones, or clouds and other natural sights.

Japanese Artist Yukihiro Akama makes miniature wooden crafted houses, each carved from a single piece of Wood

Yukihiro lives in Huddersfield and is based in a furniture maker’s workshop on the edge of town. He works in this place of wood for four days a week, making cabinets and cupboards, and when his jobs for the day are done, he turns 180 degrees and starts on his miniature houses. He is here on his day off and sometimes at weekends, too.

His workshop bench is his studio, where his Japanese chisels, saws and knives hang neatly. A shelf on the wall holds his works in progress. There are usually more houses, but the Yorkshire Sculpture Park took some away as part of an exhibition of his work called Ki no ie: The Word of the Wooden House.

The exhibition showcases 16 of his houses, alongside his preliminary sketches and drawings, although sometimes he doesn’t draw anything, just handles a piece of wood, feeling what will be revealed, and starts sawing, chipping, cutting, burning, sanding.

It’s all a long way from Tohoku University of Art and Design in Yamagata, where he studied architecture.

Japanese Artist Yukihiro Akama makes miniature wooden crafted houses, each carved from a single piece of Wood

“I worked in an architect’s office for a few years. Eight years, including when I was working as an independent,” says Yukihiro. “I was also helping

the carpenter or helping to plaster, physical working. I don’t like sitting on a chair in front of a computer.”

Sometimes he drew plans, but he preferred the hands-on work. After he gave up architecture, he became a lumberjack. He sums up this time carefully, wary of his English: “I was cutting trees. I lived in the countryside, I am from the countryside.”

The trees he felled were used for firewood beneath bathtubs. He liked this life and wanted to build a house for his family, but fate intervened thanks to the earthquake and tsunami that caused the nuclear accident in 2011 at Fukushima, where three reactors melted.

Japanese Artist Yukihiro Akama makes miniature wooden crafted houses, each carved from a single piece of Wood

“Where we used to live was 50k from Fukushima. We bought land to build our house on, but the area has high radiation so there was panic.”

Friends in the UK invited them to stay, and they arrived in 2011, living in London for six months, then moving to Huddersfield for family reasons.

Yukihiro felt he had begun to understand spoken English in London, but this progress was lost in West Yorkshire. “When we first came, I didn’t understand what people said because of the accent.” Asked if he is now accustomed to it, he replies with a long “Ummmmm…” and laughs.

He worked for a while in a Japanese restaurant in Leeds, “as a waiter, barman, sometimes the chef,” trying to earn money and find himself.

Work by Yukihiro Akama, Ki No Ie translated as The Word of the Wooden House at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Picture Tony Johnson

“I have a friend who runs a gallery in Cumbria, and she planned an exhibition with seven Japanese artists. At the time I wasn’t very happy, and she suggested I make something, a house or something.”

He found a piece of wood in the garden, started to carve, and has not stopped since. His work is now for sale at the Cumbrian gallery, the Shop Floor Project, which represents Yukihiro in the UK, and through his own website. Pieces are also for sale at the sculpture park exhibition.

Yukihiro’s artistic process is personal and freeform. “I just design whatever I like. I sketch a design first and put the sketch on to the wood. Sometimes I draw on to the wood directly, sometimes I just start cutting. Sometimes I get the idea from something. The idea is not coming from only houses or buildings, it can be from anything.”

Yukihiro, who is 46 and married with two children, picks up one of the half-made houses, showing how he saws away wood to shape miniature windows. “Sharp knife. I like sharp knives,” he says.

The piece of wood he is working on now is black walnut from America or Canada, he adds. “I love wood. When I was working in an architect’s office, he designed mainly wood-framed houses and we used a lot of natural wood. Whenever I create something, I use wood. And as I was a lumberjack, my life is always with wood. I love wood.”

He was quite cool about the exhibition at first. “I didn’t really know how famous the Yorkshire Sculpture Park was. I’ve been there with my family a long time ago. But when I told people, they said, ‘Oh, that’s good’.”

Work by Yukihiro Akaman at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Picture Tony Johnson

The tallest house in the exhibition is 85cm high. “It was the first one I made half the height before, but I made the big one for the exhibition.”

He points to a house perched on what seems to be a boulder of stone but is all one piece of wood. He is still thinking what to do next.

“Sometimes I cover it with clay. If it’s a nice texture, I just use oil. I like the look and the weight and the texture. There is no joint, this was carved out of one piece. Everything is from one block of wood. I don’t do joints unless something breaks. I keep joints for my work.”

Working for a cabinetmaker suits his passion for all things wood. “The boss understands what I do, and he likes helping local artists. It is very convenient, and I can use the offcuts.”

Asked if he has a favourite wood, he thinks for a moment. “I like oak. It’s hard and it finishes nicely. But it’s not difficult to cut, it’s quite easy, and it’s beautiful.”

Yukihiro’s name has two parts in Japanese. “My friends call me Yuki. Yuki means happy or lucky, Hiro means like a man. I hope to be a good man,” he says.

Asked if he ever imagines the people who live in his houses, he pauses before replying, perhaps weighing the peculiarity of the question, then says: “Not really. Rather than me thinking that, the people who buy them might imagine that.”

It’s been a long journey from Japan to Huddersfield. His old friends are interested in his art, although perhaps not all of them.

“There is a friend, an architect, and he was from the same university, and when I first started this, he told me to make real buildings. ‘What are you doing? Why are you making tiny, tiny buildings?’”

His friend didn’t understand because he designs big offices.

Never mind what his old student friend thinks, Yukihiro is sticking to his small houses.

yukihiroakama.wixsite.com/yukihiroakama

Ki no ie: The Word of the Wooden House runs at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, near Wakefield, until May 29.