The remarkable tale of King George III’s ‘adopted’ son and his link to Yorkshire

Yet what Verna Twentyman would later tell her granddaughter has inspired Ros’s debut novel, a work of historical fiction exploring the remarkable tale of an ‘adopted’ royal, who once called Yorkshire his home.

“My grandmother used to sit and tell us we are connected to George III,” Ros recalls. “When I was a child I was listening going yeah yeah, I don’t understand a word of this. But I (later) became very interested in history and I sat her down – and I’m so pleased I did because she died a couple of years later – and asked her what is this connection? She said well his name was Blomberg, Frederick Blomberg and he lived in my house.”

Verna had spent much of her childhood growing up in grandeur at Kirby Misperton Hall in North Yorkshire. Her father had bought the property after making a fortune as a ship builder in Shanghai, China and the family lived in what is now the Mansion house at Flamingo Land from around 1890.

Author Rosalind Freeborn

On the wall was a portrait of Frederick and Verna recounted to her granddaughter a fragmented tale about how at nearly four-years-old little Frederick was adopted by King George III and Queen Charlotte and brought up as a prince.

The story goes that Frederick was believed to be a secret illegitimate son of the King from an encounter with a farmer’s daughter and that the King’s best friend William Blomberg, an equerry, married the mother to get her out of trouble and save a royal scandal.

"It was a pretty good story but I was thinking what has this got to do with our family?” reflects Ros, who lives in North London. “But I’m glad I got at least that fragment of it.”

Years later, Ros was about to pass on the story to her own grandchildren, but first decided to embark on a quest to investigate her late grandmother’s claim of a link to royalty.

Rosalind's grandmother lived at Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire.

What she found out inspired her compelling novel following the lives of Prince George, future Regent and King George IV and his ‘adopted’ brother Frederick Blomberg.

Blending fact and fiction, Prince George & Master Frederick conveys a close relationship between two people, raised in the same family, but with very different experiences. As heir to the throne, Prince George grows up to be a greedy and extravagant pleasure-seeker, indulging in romantic liaisons and lavish building projects, Ros says.

By contrast, Master Frederick is sent to Cambridge, to study Divinity and, once ordained, was appointed Chaplain to the Royal Family at Windsor Castle and Private Secretary to Prince George. He became known as an eccentric parish priest, who entertained his congregation by playing his fiddle during church services.

Despite their differences, Frederick remained close to the Royal Family throughout the tumultuous years of King George III’s madness and then George IV’s reign as King. The book explores how the brothers’ lives were closely intertwined and how they remained confidantes, bonded by friendship and a shared love of music.

Ros delved into newspaper reports from the era, alongside history books, biographies and ancestry records, to piece together what she could about Frederick’s life.

There’s a ghost story in circulation that in the 1760s reportedly brought Frederick’s plight as an orphan to the attention of the King and Queen, after William Blomberg was killed on active service in the Caribbean. The curious tale is that an apparition of William delivered a message to two officers from beyond the grave, requesting they seek out Frederick and convey news of the boy’s whereabouts to King George III.

The officers duly carried out this instruction on their return to England and the royal couple decided to adopt Frederick, a playmate perhaps for their then three-year-old son Prince George.

Though he was unable to acquire it in his youth, Frederick inherited the estate of Kirby Misperton and in 1811, moved into the hall with his wife and adopted daughter – his wife’s niece.

An obelisk was built in the grounds commemorating the gift of the estate to the Blomberg family by the Crown and still stands there today, among the rollercoaster rides of the theme park.

A portrait of young Frederick Blomberg ended up in Kirby Misperton and was somehow left behind on the wall with two subsequent owners before Ros’s great-grandfather acquired the hall. “That’s what my grandmother grew up with, thinking he must be a relation,” Ros explains. “Why else would we have him on the wall?”

Ros’s research, thanks to her grandmother’s claim, has been paired with her imagination for her novel about Frederick, a figure within the Georgian Royal Family who she describes as having been ‘hiding in plain sight’ for centuries.

With a background in storytelling – she began her career in book publishing and worked as a publicist, predominantly in the arts world – Ros, who is also a collage artist, says she was able to “join up the dots of history using fiction”.

“I’m not an academic and couldn't possibly write a history book, but I am a storyteller and I thought this is such a great story. It’s almost been written for me, I just have to turn it into a novel.”

“I’m hoping it will be enjoyed as a work of historical fiction," she adds, “but also, for people interested in characters who are footnotes in history...I think Frederick, someone of such an elevated level, so close to royalty, will be of great interest.”