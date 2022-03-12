Daffodil Hotel has revealed the UK’s most beautiful escapes by ranking them on factors such as area of green space, number of beauty spots, number of heritage spots, Instagram hashtags and number of mountains and hills.

Below is the full list of the most stunning spots in the UK in order of ranking.

1 - Keswick, Cumbria

This Yorkshire seaside town has been named the third most beautiful escape in the UK. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

2 - Ambleside, Cumbria

3 - Whitby, North Yorkshire

4 - Bakewell, Derbyshire

5 - Salcombe, Devon

6 - Oban, Argyll and Bute

7 - Looe, Cornwall

8 - Cirencester, Gloucestershire

9 - Grasmere, Cumbria

10 - Beddgelert, Gwynedd

Three Cumbrian locations, including Keswick, Ambleside and Grasmere, make the top 10.

The most beautiful escape in Scotland is Argyll and Bute, which ranked sixth in the whole of the UK

The most beautiful escape in Wales is Beddgelert, which ranked 10th in the whole of the UK.

The most Instagrammable location is Whitby, with a total of 1,222,206 Instagram hashtags.