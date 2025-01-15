Plans for ’emergency works’ on the former Trinity House Buoy Shed on the banks of the River Hull have been submitted to the local council.

The Grade II-listed Buoy Shed, which sits on Tower Street, on the Eastern bank of the river, requires emergency work “to protect the building from falling into a further state of dilapidation,” according to planning documents submitted to Hull Council.

It is hoped that such works will allow for the building to be brought back into active use in the future.

The site is within the East Bank Urban Development Site, a near three hectare stretch of land along the Eastern bank of the River Hull which the council hopes to develop after securing £10m from the former Levelling Up fund. The Council seeks to work with developers to provide up to 850 new homes on the site.

Trinity House Buoy Shed. Credit Seven Architecture.

Having been built in 1901, designed by architect David Christie, the shed was used to store buoys and other navigational equipment. The building became listed in 1994 due to its perceived architectural and historical value.

Historic England notes the unique qualities of the shed, saying it is “a rare example of a particular building type associated with England’s maritime history.”

Since its days storing buoys, the shed has been used by engineering firm Northern Divers, whose sign remains in place on the building. The shed has now been empty for a number of years.

The Trinity House Buoy Shed, which is owned by Hull the City Council, is believed to be generally structurally stable.

Inside Trinity House Buoy Shed. Credit Seven Architecture.