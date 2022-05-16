Urban explorers uncover abandoned grade II-listed house which has been 'frozen in time'

Two urban explorers from Yorkshire came across the crumbling six bed property which is full of old newspapers, magazines, family photos and bottles of spirits amassed over decades.

Despite evidence that the house in Wigan, was lived in as recently at 2017, the décor and furnishings appear to be a time capsule from a much earlier decade.

A 1970s-style square tv features in the living room, while the carpet and wallpaper appears unchanged for decades.

A couple of urban explorers, known only as Andrew and Courtney, both 23, came across the house over the weekend as part of their hobby of finding fascinating abandoned buildings.

They believe the house, which appears to have been extended from a four-bed to a six-bed, belonged to a married couple called Jack and Synthia, who lived into their 90s.

They think Synthia died in 2012 and Jack lived alone until his death in 2017. The house has remained untouched ever since.

Courtney and Andrew often share their amazing discoveries on social media as urbexcoupleac.

1. Fascination Courtney, who first took up the hobby during lockdown in 2020, said she is fascinated by learning about the past of a house and the lives of its inhabitants. Photo Sales

2. Bottles The pair found two bottles of Babycham and a number of bottles of rum, which appeared to be Jack’s favourite tipple. Photo Sales

3. Frozen in time The dilapidated house has been frozen in time Photo Sales

4. Artefacts Among the hundreds of artefacts are Jack’s old national service papers, a strew of family photos and birthday cards celebrating Synthia’s 90th birthday. Photo Sales