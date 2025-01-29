Plans to repair Grade II-listed building in Yorkshire have been submitted to the local council.

Plans have been submitted to Hull City Council for restoration works to the Venn Boulevard Centre, on Boulevard in West Hull.

The Grade-II listed building was built in 1914 having originally being used as a ‘School for Fisherman’.

The building was designed by the highly esteemed Hull based architect, Joseph Hirst, who also designed Hull’s City Hall and the Beverley Road Baths, as well as countless other prominent buildings in and around the city.

The building is now the Venn Boulevard Centre which, as its website states, is “an alternative provision with special school designation, committed to providing a holistic education that prepares our students for success in all aspects of life.”

The school is a part of the wider Venn Academy Trust which has a number of schools across Yorkshire.

Condensation in the building has become a common problem, with mould forming on a number of internal surfaces, according to documents submitted to the council.

The documents describe the presence of mould in the school as “a serious Health & Safety concern especially with young and vulnerable people regularly using the buildings.”

The submitted proposals detail plans to make a series of upgrades to the building which planning documents state will “improve the longevity of the asset.”

The proposed works include replacing the building’s windows with similar looking, modern replacements. Plans suggest replacing the windows is necessary as the current window frames are “past the point of viable repair.”

Plans also state the intention to repoint all external walls with lime mortar and replace any severely damaged bricks with like-for-like replacements.

The works, it is said, will not adversely affect the historic or architectural character of the building, whilst the improvements made will “safeguard the building and special features for future generations.”