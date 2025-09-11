Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the world’s tallest folly, Wainhouse Tower stands proudly in Halifax and can be seen for miles around.

It was originally built as a chimney for the local dyeworks by John Edward Wainhouse, but was never used for this purpose and became known as one of the country’s finest follies. Construction started in 1871 and was completed in 1875.

In the Second World War the tower was used as an air raid precautions observation post, and today it delights visitors with stunning views from its observatory which can be reached by climbing 369 of its 403 steps.

Photographer David Robertshaw captured an impressive moonrise over the Halifax landmark on Tuesday (Sep 9)

The rest, leading to the upper balcony, are not accessible to the public.

The top of the tower lights up from dusk every evening, with the colours periodically changing to mark national awareness days.

Over the years, Calderdale Council has conserved and cared for this much-loved local icon, has invested in keeping its heritage alive, and since 2023, has opened it up to more visitors through volunteer-led open days.

To mark the 150th anniversary of the tower, the council planned some celebrations.

Chris Evans, the council's senior visitor development officer and Coun Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for regeneration and transport are pictured with a model of the tower

As well as the usual ascents, plus some extra ones for Heritage Open Days and on the tower’s birthday, there is also a free exhibition about Wainhouse Tower at Halifax Central Library and Archives.

It includes a model of the tower, a Victorian theodolite – a precision surveying instrument, stonemasons’ tools, commemorative plates, brochures and information detailing the feud between owner John Edward Wainhouse and his neighbour Sir Henry Edwards, which gave Wainhouse Tower its nickname of the Tower of Spite.

​A ‘History Out Loud’ podcast has also been recorded by the council’s library service, discussing the facts and fiction surrounding the tower, which is available to listen to now on Spotify. On Tuesday evening, the tower was also lit up in golden yellow to mark the special day.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We have always recognised the importance of Wainhouse Tower in preserving local heritage, inspiring local pride and attracting visitors from all over the country and the world.

"Since March, over a third of the tower’s visitors have travelled from outside Calderdale.