What is the Yorkshire Wolds? Everything you need to know about the spectacular area - and how to visit

A view along Cooperdale, of a former Yorkshire glacier carved out by meltwaters some 12,000 years ago.

The Yorkshire Wolds is made up of rolling chalk hills and pretty valleys near the North York Moors. The area comprises sublime, unspoiled scenery, quaint market towns, and coastline.

A popular place for walking, the Wolds contain the well-known ‘Yorkshire Wolds Way’ which takes visitors across the hills and surrounding landscape.

History and geology of the Yorkshire Wolds

The hills that make up the Yorkshire Wolds are formed from pure marine limestone, originating in the Cretaceous period and are known collectively as the Chalk Group.

The Yorkshire Wolds has significant archeological relevance and the landscape is full of monuments and sites from the prehistoric period, including Wharram Percy - a deserted medieval village that once stood in the steep sided valley.

Where is the Yorkshire Wolds?

The Yorkshire Wolds is situated in the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, and arcs from the Flamborough coast towards Malton and then towards the Humber Bridge. It is home to many picturesque villages including Nunburnholme, Thixendale and South Cave.

Yorkshire Wolds Way

Yorkshire Wolds Way is a 79-mile trail in the Yorkshire Wolds and typically takes five to seven days to complete.

The walk begins on the Humber estuary and travels through picturesque valleys, wooded slopes and over the chalked hills of the Wolds.

The route finishes in Filey Brigg, a coastal beauty spot, and a fitting end to a tour of the impressive Yorkshire Wolds.

Top landmarks in the Yorkshire Wolds

While the Wolds' natural beauty is one of the biggest draws for visitors, the area is also home to a number of outstanding attractions.

Rudston Monolith

This is a 7.6 metre high standing stone and is the tallest Lower Neolithic standing stone in the country.

The monolith stands next to All Saints Church in Rudston and can be seen by visiting the church graveyard.

Beverly Minster

Beverly Minster is in the town of Beverly and the current building was completed in 1400.

The stunning Minster is open for visitors and services.

Burton Constable Hall and Grounds

Burton Constable is a historic English country house in Skirlaugh, East Yorkshire.