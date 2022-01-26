We asked The Yorkshire Post readers to submit their favourite funny street names - and they delivered.
Read on for a chuckle - and let us know if we've missed any.
Yorkshire's funniest street names
"Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in York City Centre." - Alan Wood
"'All alone road' in Bradford is a good one" - Angie Woodhead
"Long Tongue Scrog Lane. Near the village I lived in as a child and passed on my way home from school. It still makes me laugh when I see it. My husband, who is from the midlands, thinks it’s hilarious." - Jean Barber
"Warning tongue Lane in Cantley Doncaster" - Linda Geeson
"Letsby avenue, Sheffield. Police station on that road!!!" - Brian Sofer
"Carsick Hill, Sheffield" - Manda Slack
"Land of Green Ginger in Hull" - Jackie Elton
"Lancashire street, imagine that, who in their right mind would call it that" - Andy Owen
"I drove past a ‘cold bath road' in Harrogate towards Harlow carr this afternoon." - Christina Sinclaire
"Glen Close, York" - Rachel Byfield
"High Back side, Middleton" - Liz Crouch
"There’s a road called Duck Mutton Lane in Kelk in East Riding of Yorkshire." - Terry Luty
"Squirrel ditch in Ashenhurst Huddersfield" - Tina Roberts
"How about “fartown” in Huddersfield" - Angela Mossat
"Hornsea has Cinema Street (no cinema), and Football Green (no soccer pitch)." - Steven Lack
"Burn Butts, East Yorkshire" - Louise Heleno
"Jaw Bones Hill in Chesterfield" - Tina Beck
"Slack Bottom, near Heptonstall" - Nina Oaken
"Finkles Bottom, Lealholm area." - Caro Teasdale
"Windy Bottoms Bradford" - Tony Zillessen
"Feather bed lane" - Norma Carrick
"There's a 'Pudding & Dip' Lane in Hatfield Doncaster" - Rosy Greaves
"Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse." - Charlie Rawnsley