We asked The Yorkshire Post readers to submit their favourite funny street names - and they delivered.

Read on for a chuckle - and let us know if we've missed any.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire's funniest street names

Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in York City Centre

"Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate in York City Centre." - Alan Wood

"'All alone road' in Bradford is a good one" - Angie Woodhead

"Long Tongue Scrog Lane. Near the village I lived in as a child and passed on my way home from school. It still makes me laugh when I see it. My husband, who is from the midlands, thinks it’s hilarious." - Jean Barber

"Warning tongue Lane in Cantley Doncaster" - Linda Geeson

"Letsby avenue, Sheffield. Police station on that road!!!" - Brian Sofer

"Carsick Hill, Sheffield" - Manda Slack

"Land of Green Ginger in Hull" - Jackie Elton

"Lancashire street, imagine that, who in their right mind would call it that" - Andy Owen

"I drove past a ‘cold bath road' in Harrogate towards Harlow carr this afternoon." - Christina Sinclaire

"Glen Close, York" - Rachel Byfield

"High Back side, Middleton" - Liz Crouch

"There’s a road called Duck Mutton Lane in Kelk in East Riding of Yorkshire." - Terry Luty

"Squirrel ditch in Ashenhurst Huddersfield" - Tina Roberts

"How about “fartown” in Huddersfield" - Angela Mossat

"Hornsea has Cinema Street (no cinema), and Football Green (no soccer pitch)." - Steven Lack

"Burn Butts, East Yorkshire" - Louise Heleno

"Jaw Bones Hill in Chesterfield" - Tina Beck

"Slack Bottom, near Heptonstall" - Nina Oaken

"Finkles Bottom, Lealholm area." - Caro Teasdale

"Windy Bottoms Bradford" - Tony Zillessen

"Feather bed lane" - Norma Carrick

"There's a 'Pudding & Dip' Lane in Hatfield Doncaster" - Rosy Greaves