The path straight ahead leads to the grave of one of the cemetery's most famous residents, Sir John Barran, on what is now called Barran Row. He founded the world’s off-the-peg clothing industry in Leeds, was the city’s MP, and prime mover in establishing Roundhay Park. Another fascinating feature is a large collection of guinea graves. These were for ordinary Leeds citizens who purchased graves for one guinea (£1.05 today) to avoid being buried in unmarked pauper’s plots. In 1849, 1600 victims of the Leeds cholera epidemic were buried in mass graves. Just off Anglican Walk on the south side of the cemetery are gravestones and memorials to men who fought in the Crimea, including some who took part in the Charge of the Light Brigade. There are burials of soldiers who perished in the Indian Mutiny, the Battle of Waterloo, and in Japanese POW camps in World War II. Since the closure to new burials in 2001 it has been managed by the city council with Friends of Beckett Street Cemetery.