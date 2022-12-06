Take a trip back in time by visiting one of these historic pubs on the Yorkshire coast.

Heritage sites are some of the most popular attractions for tourists that visit the Yorkshire coast every year. On average, 1.4 million people visit the North Yorkshire coast every year and pubs are just some of the most popular places to visit.

As well as key tourist destinations such as the beaches and seaside towns, other popular spots include Bempton Cliffs, Flamborough Head, Hunt Cliff, the Sea Life Centre at Scalby Mills, Scarborough Castle and Whitby Abbey. These places attract more than 150,000 visitors every year.

Experts at tourism experience company, Route YC, have compiled a list of the oldest pubs along the Yorkshire coast. You can explore their rich history whilst also enjoying a drink or a bite to eat, with much of the cuisine being sourced locally.

Blacksmiths Arms, Cloughton. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

Oldest pubs on the Yorkshire coast

The Blacksmiths Arms Inn

This pub is 250 years old and is located in Cloughton, near Scarborough, and forms part of the Duchy of Lancaster Estate.

Steeped in history and character, it is one of Britain’s last few remaining authentic country inns. It has even welcomed royalty in 2010, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip enjoying a full meal at the restaurant.

The Ship Inn, Sewerby. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

The Oak Beamed Restaurant provides a friendly atmosphere with a variety of food and wines to choose from.

The Ship Inn, Sewerby

The Ship Inn, located in Sewerby, dates back to 1823 and was named Bottle and Glass. It has beautiful views overlooking the bay between the seaside town of Bridlington and fishing village of Flamborough.

The traditional pub offers a friendly atmosphere with plenty of original features such as dark wood interior, log fires and cubby holes.

You can enjoy some delicious food and a variety of ales, beers and wines at this pub, which is also dog friendly.

Bryherstones Country Inn

Bryherstones was developed into a pub in 1971, but was an inn briefly in the 1890s. It was bought by the Shipley family in 1983 and is currently run by Paul Shipley and his wife Sally, who have owned the pub since June 2009.

Since then, the traditional pub was restored whilst reinstating many of the old features, keeping its heritage and character.

It is located outside of Scarborough and serves home-cooked meals, a wide range of drinks in a welcoming and cosy setting and guests can enjoy local beer from small brewers in Yorkshire in The Stable Bar, which has kept many of its original features such as the old hay rack and cobbled floor.

The Crescent Hotel and Bar

This hotel and bar is a distinctive listed building, built in the mid-19th century and is centrally located in Scarborough, with many attractions within walking distance.

Tastefully decorated throughout, the Reflection Restaurant offers a fine dining experience, and produces the very best British cuisine, using only the freshest of ingredients.

The Bull and Sun

Serving traditional and classic pub food and real ales, the Bull and Sun is a Grade II-listed building located in the historic Old Town of Bridlington.