Harry Kinder with Yorkshire Pudding Beer at Malton Brewery.

The Yorkshire Pudding beer, by Malton Brewery, was a "crazy idea" that Howard Kinder never thought would sell, but has caught the nation's imagination with its creamy and unique taste.

It's also one of a rising number of sustainable solutions from independent businesses which are fuelling an eco-tourism drive supporting Ryedale's recent boom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With huge numbers of visitors to the area's attractions, from its national parks to the Wolds and all in-between, council bosses are determined to focus on sustainable ways to protect its future.

Harry Kinder bottling the Yorkshire Pudding Beer at Malton Brewery

This corner of the world is too special, they say, and the cost to the countryside too great, to allow its Yorkshire heritage to become overwhelmed.

Now this beer, brewed locally in a sustainable way and which could soon be be sold globally, is a prime example of how supporting independents with a 'natural harmony' can safeguard Ryedale's treasures.

"What we like about it is the Yorkshire pudding is made in Yorkshire, from water that fell in Yorkshire, and even the labels were designed in Yorkshire," said Mr Kinder.

"It all goes full circle, with very little waste. It's captured imaginations, we are now seeing people travelling to Malton just to buy the beer."

Being an eco-tourist is 'second nature in rural Ryedale', the slogan says, in the wider drive from tourism bosses to help holidaymakers protect the countryside as they enjoy it.

This area sees around seven million visitors a year, who make a "vital" contribution to Ryedale's economy and support around one in three jobs.

But as more and more people seek out such 'rural idylls', tourism leaders have said, it is backing initiatives designed to help visitors engage in low-impact and sustainable ways.

"People perhaps are discovering Ryedale, who have maybe not visited us before," said Phillip Spurr, programme director for economic development at Ryedale District Council.

"It's an extraordinary place, and certainly we are very pleased with the numbers of people coming to see us, numbers that are undoubtedly higher than last year or the year before."

Among schemes underway are investment in cycling routes, encouraging visitors to "nurture nature", campaigns to dump the car to travel by coach or vintage steam rail, join eco-experiences or visit the UK's first Tree Health Centre at the Yorkshire Arboretum.

There is also a drive to celebrate ethical producers on the high street, such as Malton Brewery, which uses imperfect puddings from The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co in Doncaster in its beer, with any waste returned as cattle feed to farms less than a mile away.

"We are a business that was struggling, our fortunes have been transformed by the Yorkshire Pudding beer", said Mr Kinder. "We are taking waste and making something and people enjoy it."

And to Mr Spurr, championing the eco-tourism drive, the impact will be seen for decades to come.

"There is a greater recognition that we need to protect our planet, and in our case, in Ryedale, our natural environment," he said.

"It's about supporting tourism, but making sure that we do that in a sustainable way that protects and safeguards our heritage and the natural beauty of these landscapes."

First inspired by a mural in Malton of an original 18th century recipe, Mr Kinder had brewed a batch of Yorkshire Pudding beer but put it on a backburner until he found himself short at an event.

It sold out within the hour, with customers "going crazy" for its soft, creamy taste.