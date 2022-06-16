Dr David Whilmore at the old entrance to the Empire Palace Theatre, in Leeds’s Victoria Quarter

They were called “Sleeping Beauties”, theatres all over the UK which could be given a kiss of life, and returned to public service. And Yorkshire had – and has – more than its fair share. The ladies were all returned to the spotlight in Curtains! A New Life for Old Theatres, first published 40 years ago. Those four decades have been kind to some, and bitterly cruel to others. Many have vanished from the face of the earth. But there are also some surprises – including one Sleeping Beauty from Scarborough who is – uniquely and literally – encased in a stout aluminium coffin.

For many years, the location of most theatres – in Yorkshire as in Britain in general – depended on three things. In the Georgian period, these buildings weren’t intended for year-round use. They opened at specific times and for specific occasions. If the town or city had a nearby racetrack, that was a start. Were the Assize courts open? And was there a market or some other regular social event? York, Doncaster, Beverley, Hull, Wakefield and Pontefract, for example, ticked some, if not all of those boxes.

Things changed in the early Victorian years. Dr David Wilmore, theatre expert and consultant from Harrogate, who has one of the largest stage memorabilia collections in the world, and who was a young contributor to Curtains!, explains: “As the times changed, so did the requirements. Was the theatre near to a railway station, where scenery, props and performers could be unloaded and easily transferred, and (perhaps more crucially) was it anywhere close to the fire station? Theatres were extraordinarily and notoriously combustible places. As for audiences and theatre promoters, it was also, very often, a case of not what you know, but whom you knew.”

Inside Leeds Empire theatresearch archive

In Barnsley, there’s not only a “Sleeping Beauty”, but, 40 years ago, she had a sister. The Theatre Royal in Wellington Street was opened in 1898, and it could seat around 1,200 people. The interior gleamed with American walnut surfaces in the foyer, and polished brass. It closed as a theatre in 1957, was re-opened as a bingo hall, and then became a nightclub. Restoration to a performance space, although problematic, says Dr Wilmore, “is still feasible. If there is the will to do it”.

Not so for her sister, The Alhambra. She is there in Curtains!, but today she’s vanished, commemorated by a “rather bleak” roundabout, and part of a shopping centre. She could seat over 2,300 people and ironically she was demolished in 1982, just as Curtains! first hit the bookshelves.

Just down the road in Doncaster, The Grand survives. Built in 1899 (on what was then Station Road) the Grand commanded a wide view of the street. Not today. It is hemmed in by The Frenchgate shopping centre on three sides. A Friends group has been fighting for its revival for 30 years now, and they will not be giving up easily, hoping that it will re-open.

Staying in South Yorkshire, it is almost impossible to believe that, in 1982, the Lyceum in Sheffield was on the verge of demolition. It opened in 1897, designed by the famed theatre architect W G R Sprague, who was responsible for some of the most beautiful theatres in the West End. It is the only remaining example of his talents outside London. It closed to live performance in the 1960s and – like The Grand – had served as a bingo hall. In 1972, it came close to demolition. Then a new owner proposed it as a venue for pop and rock gigs. The City Council of the day declined to give any support, and it was only through the sterling efforts of the newly formed Lyceum Theatre Trust that the building was finally saved. The notes on the (then) City Council’s indifference to such a community asset in Curtains! are some of the most damning in the whole book.

The Futurist Cinema Scarborough demolished as recently as 2018 PIcture: theatresearch archive

Sprague was one of the masters of theatre design, but even he was totally eclipsed by Frank Matcham, who was responsible for designing nearly one hundred theatres across the UK, and the refurbishment of around 80 more. With the publication of Curtains!, his “Yorkshire gem” was open – but only just. The Wakefield Theatre Royal (which dates from 1894) is built on a very difficult wedge-shaped site, but, along with the Coliseum, The Palladium and the Victoria Palace (fine examples of Matcham’s style in London) it is considered to be one of his masterpieces. It too was a bingo hall, but again, with local enthusiasm and support, it is now one of the city’s premier attractions, and home to the John Godber Company.

One of the greatest losses to the county, says Dr Wilmore, was the demolition of the Empire in Leeds, another glorious Matcham theatre. This sat in between the Cross and County Arcades, both of which are rare examples of this architectural genius designing something other than theatres. “When they demolished The Empire”, says Wilmore, “It was like someone with a gleaming smile having their two front teeth bashed out. It was, pure and simply, cultural vandalism. The only thing that remains, after the restoration of those wonderful arcades, is a large block of stone on one of the cross passageways, far above the heads of shoppers. On it is carved ‘Stage door’, the only concrete evidence that the Leeds Empire ever existed. This wanton destruction was part of what I call the ‘Barry Bucknell’ period in British design, and the ‘flatten the old, bring in the new at whatever the cost’ movement. Post-modernism at its worst. Today, so many people are going around reclamation yards, trying to find gems to put back into their homes.”

But the worst location in the county for destroying theatre heritage, says Dr Wilmore, is Scarborough. Not only was The Futurist demolished – as recently as 2018 – but also the Royal Opera House, on St. Thomas Street. Many thousands of folk will remember The Futurist, which sat on the seafront. It started life as a cinema, and was extended in the 50s that live acts could appear on stage. One of the first to pack the place were The Beatles, who appeared twice. At nearly 2200 seats, it was the fifth largest venue outside London. When the council, which owned the property, decided to demolish it, it was by one vote only. There have been plans to redevelop the site, but, at the time of writing, nothing has been finalised.

It is Scarborough’s Opera House that is the “beauty in a coffin”. Or rather, in many secure containers on a site in Bristol. For the entire interior, every bit of ornate plasterwork and every fixture, was removed before the demolition in 2004 and put into storage by a preservation consortium. It seems a bit far-fetched that this lovely young lady could ever be re-assembled and brought back to life, but Dr Wilmore says firmly: “Not so. There is a precedent. The Opera House in Dunfermline in Scotland had been demolished, and much of the interior dismantled, numbered, and stored – just as in Scarborough.

Sheffield Empire Picture: theatresearch archive

“In 1986, the State University of Sarasota in Florida, USA was looking for a ‘vintage theatre’. They shipped everything across the Atlantic, and it is now The Mertz Theatre, and much-loved.

“So, there is indeed hope for the Scarborough Opera House. And who knows where this lovely Sleeping Beauty might end up? All it needs is a loving suitor, someone with a bit of style and vision, to give her the kiss she’s waiting for!”

Wakefield Theatre Royal.