Sheffield significantly contributed to the Industrial Revolution, with many notable inventions being established in the city. The city saw a huge development in its traditional cutlery trade in the 19th century, when stainless steel and crucible steel were developed locally.

Sheffield received its municipal charter in 1843, becoming a city in 1893. Buildings in the city centre include the Grade I listed Town Hall and the Mappin Art Gallery founded in 1875, which is now called West Park Museum.

We have looked through our archives and found some retro photographs of Sheffield between the years 1885 and 1936.

1. Sheffield High Street The old High Street in Sheffield in 1885. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Market Place Bunting and flags decorate Sheffield Market Place in 1905. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Crimean War Memorial Monument to commemorate the fallen in the Crimean War, Sheffield in 1870. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

4. The Mappin Art Gallery The Mappin Art Gallery, now known as West Park Museum, in Sheffield, circa 1905. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales