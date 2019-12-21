10 of Yorkshire's most weird and wonderful Christmas traditions
Yorkshire’s Christmas traditions have been shaped by centuries of influence from the Romans, Vikings, Victorians and others.
Saturday 21 December 2019 06:00
These are ten Christmas traditions - old and new - that have originated from Yorkshire over the years.
1. Bettys Christmas Window
The Christmas Window displays in Harrogate and Yorks Bettys are the stuff of legend in Yorkshire - with this years being extra special for the tearooms 100th anniversary.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
2. Cliffords Tower kissing bough
In some recent years, the Victorian Christmas tradition of hanging a plant with mistletoe berries in the middle of Cliffords tower has been continued. Any single woman standing under can supposedly be kissed by any man.
N Chadwick (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Dewsbury Devils Knell
The exact origins of this tradition are unknown, but in Dewsbury on Christmas eve the bells at the Minster Church are rung once for every year since Christ was born, with the last toll at midnight.
Stanley Walker (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Dungworth carol singing
For over 200 years, carol singers have crammed into the Royal Hotel in Dungworth to sing carols. It supposedly stems from carolers being banned from singing in churches once upon a time.
Bob Harvey (cc-by-sa/2.0)
