Yorkshire Christmas traditions

10 of Yorkshire's most weird and wonderful Christmas traditions

Yorkshire’s Christmas traditions have been shaped by centuries of influence from the Romans, Vikings, Victorians and others.

These are ten Christmas traditions - old and new - that have originated from Yorkshire over the years.

The Christmas Window displays in Harrogate and Yorks Bettys are the stuff of legend in Yorkshire - with this years being extra special for the tearooms 100th anniversary.

1. Bettys Christmas Window

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
In some recent years, the Victorian Christmas tradition of hanging a plant with mistletoe berries in the middle of Cliffords tower has been continued. Any single woman standing under can supposedly be kissed by any man.

2. Cliffords Tower kissing bough

N Chadwick (cc-by-sa/2.0)
The exact origins of this tradition are unknown, but in Dewsbury on Christmas eve the bells at the Minster Church are rung once for every year since Christ was born, with the last toll at midnight.

3. Dewsbury Devils Knell

Stanley Walker (cc-by-sa/2.0)
For over 200 years, carol singers have crammed into the Royal Hotel in Dungworth to sing carols. It supposedly stems from carolers being banned from singing in churches once upon a time.

4. Dungworth carol singing

Bob Harvey (cc-by-sa/2.0)
