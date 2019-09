These are 21 of the best pictures from the second day of the festival on Thursday, September 12. Can you spot yourself or your friends? Photography by Marie Caley.

Sarah Mullen and her sister Anna Murray, pictured, of Bessacarr and Branton jpimedia Buy a Photo

Connor Kelly, Abbie Chambers, Joshua Zannito and Jade Callaghan, pictured jpimedia Buy a Photo

St Leger Festival Ladies Day 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

St Leger Festival Ladies Day 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more