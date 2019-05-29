A house with a 14th-century tower and a secret garden is for sale in Yorkshire

A incredible country house that was once home to the mother of two Gunpowder Plotters and which ironically hosts the village bonfire is on the market.

Bolton Old Hall in Bolton-on-Swale, near Richmond, dates from the 14th century and has a fascinating history. The five-bedroom, 640-year-old house has two acres of glorious walled gardens which include a secret garden. The main house is Elizabethan but the oldest part is a magnificent peel tower built by the le Scrope family in the 1380s as a defence against border raiders from Scotland. In the 17th century, a Georgian facade was added. The mother of two Yorkshire brothers involved in the Gunpowder Plot moved to the house after they were shot in a scuffle while on the run after Guy Fawkes's arrest, and ironically the owners of the hall still traditionally host Bolton-on-Swale's annual Bonfire Night gathering. The current owners have been in residence for 15 years and have modernised the property, adding a new kitchen/dining room with roof lantern and French doors opening onto the walled garden, and a fifth bedroom. The Grade II-listed house's focal point is the drawing room, originally the dining hall, which has an English oak floor, 17th century panelling, exposed beams, a Tudor fireplace and raised hearth. The master bedroom has 8ft windows overlooking the gardens and a walk-in wardrobe. The secret garden is accessed via an archway and there is lapsed planning permission for an outdoor swimming pool. There is also a courtyard. The hall is next to the 14th-century village church. Bolton Old Hall is for sale with a guide price of £1.25million through agents Blenkin & Co. In 2002 it was listed for sale for £525,000 with the same agents.

1. Peel tower The 14th-century tower was built as a defensive fortification against Scottish raiders

2. Drive There is a circular carriage driveway

3. Gardens Bolton Old Hall has over two acres of walled country gardens

4. Drawing room The drawing room was formerly the dining hall and has Tudor features

