A Victorian house next to the National Railway Museum in York has been listed by Historic England

A distinctive legacy of York's railway heritage will be protected from adverse development after being listed by Historic England.

The Bullnose Building, which is now part of the National Railway Museum complex, was listed at Grade II in December but details have only just been released by the preservation body.

It dates from 1876 and was built as offices and living accommodation for the manager of a new coal depot during a period of massive railway expansion in York.

It's been empty since 2008, when a homeless charity who used it as offices moved out, but the listing means it is protected from demolition.

It was built for the North Eastern Railway as part of their new goods station - the site of which is now the museum.

The listing has been granted due to the significance of the goods station development in York's growth as a railway centre. Coal movements were a key compenent of the yard's operations, as York was surrounded by industrial areas and mines.

The coal manager would have been a highly valued employee and the house's design and prominent position reflects this.

It was designed by NER chief architect Benjamin Burleigh, who sited it beside the entrance gates to the goods station. The interior of the office retains its original layout, staircase and fireplace.

Beside the building are the goods station, weighing office and gate piers, which are also listed structures and in use by the NRM.

Inside, there were offices for the foreman, collector and the mineral manager himself, and space for clerks to work. The house had three bedrooms and a yard.

By the early 20th century, the Bullnose had become the locomotive superintendent's office. In 1907, there were plans to extend it, and a single-storey mess room was attached to it for the use of the station workers as a canteen.