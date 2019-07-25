A Yorkshire pub built to STOP people drinking beer has been Grade II-listed

A pub in Huddersfield built to prevent customers binge drinking has been recognised for its unusual heritage.

The Sportsman on Fitzwilliam Street dates back to 1930 and has now been Grade II-listed on the advice of Historic England.

The Sportsman is a rare and well-preserved example of an 'improved' pub, created in response to concerns about public intemperance.

They were the early forerunners of gastropubs, offering food and games as alternative activities to reduce boozing.

The movement began in the 19th century, but most were built between the world wars. Brewery Seth Senior and Sons established The Sportsman in a bid to improve the image of pubs and attract a more respectable clientele.

On the outside, The Sportsman retains much of its historic signage including the stone panel sign and a Bass beer barrel hanging over a door. Inside, the pub boasts many of its original interior fixtures and fittings such as the fixed benched seating, Art Deco flooring, and hand-painted tiles in the toilets depicting sporting scenes.

It's also notable for its rare and carefully integrated 1950s features, such as its distinctive curved bar.

Historic England's deputy regional director Charles Smith lives in Huddersfield and is delighted at the pub's listing:-

“I’m thrilled that Sportsman has been listed. It’s one of my favourite pubs in Huddersfield; the historic features give it great character and it also does a wonderful pint.

“In recent years many of our historic pubs have closed down so celebrating and cherishing these places is increasingly important.”

The Sportsman is only one of ten pubs in West Yorkshire to feature in the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) National Inventory of Historic Interiors.