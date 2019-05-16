An old Georgian post office with garden terrace is for sale in North Yorkshire

The Old Post Office in Leavening, between York and Malton, still has a traditional red postbox in the garden. The property boasts a stunning, sheltered garden terrace and is on the market for £385,000. The period house dates from the 1750s has three reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, conservatory, boot room, pantry, four bedrooms including one with en-suite bathroom, outbuildings, stores, greenhouse and garage. It was also a village store during its heyday, and occupies a central location near the church, pub and chapel. It faces south towards the beck and the hills of the Wolds. Period features such as exposed oak beams, deep sills, cottage ledge and brace doors and varied ceiling heights can still be seen. The house bathroom still has the original clay brick flooring. There is a kitchen garden and an orchard, two wildlife ponds, and a range of plant species including a willow tree, magnolia, clematis and herbaceous borders. Agent: Blenkin & Co, York.













