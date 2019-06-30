Armed Forces Day in Yorkshire - the best photos of veterans proudly parading streets Proud veterans paraded the streets of Yorkshire to celebrate Armed Forces Day. Here are some of be best shots taken by photographer Simon Hulme in Leeds city centre yesterday. 1. Medals out Veterans and young recruits attended the event. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Marching on Young recruits take to the streets of Leeds. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. Top brass Brass music was performed at the colourful event. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. City leaders Lord Mayor or Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, and Leeds City Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, at proceedings. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2