Flag bearers march down Commercial Street in Leeds city centre.

Armed Forces Day in Yorkshire - the best photos of veterans proudly parading streets

Proud veterans paraded the streets of Yorkshire to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Here are some of be best shots taken by photographer Simon Hulme in Leeds city centre yesterday.

Veterans and young recruits attended the event.

1. Medals out

Young recruits take to the streets of Leeds.

2. Marching on

Brass music was performed at the colourful event.

3. Top brass

Lord Mayor or Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, and Leeds City Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, at proceedings.

4. City leaders

