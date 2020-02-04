Auction of railway memorabilia from Bridlington Station buffet expected to fetch £30,000 in bids

A hoard of railway memorabilia which will awake childhood memories will be going under the hammer at what is expected to be a busy auction next week.

Three times the normal number of bidders are expected to pack into a salesroom at Driffield on Valentine's Day for a sale of highly collectable and nostalgic railway items.

Becky Brigham, an auction room administrator at Spicers of Driffield, arranging metal advertising signs in the Bridlington Station Buffet sale Picture: Gary Longbottom

For nearly two decades most of it adorned the walls of the buffet and restroom at Bridlington Station, which remained virtually unchanged since opening a century ago.

Now more than 300 engine nameplates, station signs, advertisements and other artefacts, including model locomotives and a railwayman's lantern, are being sold off by owner John Sadler, 70, who has given up the tenancy of the grade two listed venue.

The collection - with an estimated value of around £30,000 - is going under the hammer at the Exchange Salesroom in Driffield on February 14. Viewing is on February 12 and 13.

Among the coveted objects on sale is a 15ft refreshments sign, which used to hang outside and is expected to fetch £500 to £800.

Auctioneer Andy Spicer with a 31/2 inch guage LNER 0-8-0 live steam coal fired Q5 locomotive with a tender, which has a guide price of 800-1200 Picture: Gary Longbottom

A genuine nameplate "Vera Lynn" off a locomotive, which was built in 1944 and commissioned in 1985 by the Dame herself, is expected to raise between £1000 and £1500.

This is why most of Yorkshire's closed railways won't reopen

A Great Eastern Railway clock, with a chain driven English fusee movement, could fetch as much as £500.

Auctioneer Andy Spicer said: "That's a very good quality - railway clocks had to tell the right time otherwise people would be late for their trains."

An array of railway signs going under the hammer at Spicers of Driffield

Meanwhile a plate off a Glasgow railway shed, 66A, where 182 engines were stored in 1959, could make between £70 and £100.

A Nigel Gressley nameplate, which would have been worth £8,000 if it was genuine, will go under the hammer for £150 to £200.

Also going under the hammer is a Great Northern Railway crossing lamp, once used on a line between Grimsby and Louth, which could go for just £60 to £80.

Mr Spicer said: "Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see how it goes - there has been so much anticipation.

Phil Ellerington, an auction room porter at Spicers of Driffield, with an oak counter top vending machine for Players Navy Cut cigarettes, with a guide price of 150-200 'Picture: Gary Longbottom

"Some of these old signs are 150 years old. They bring back so many memories."