Bettys to deliver Fat Rascals to BBC Ashes commentators at Headingley Test

Iconic Yorkshire tearoom Bettys will deliver one of their most popular treats to the BBC's Ashes commentary team during the Headingley Test.

The Harrogate-based company made the offer after Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew discussed the merits of Bettys in the commentary box at the Edgbaston Test today.

They Tweeted the retired England cricketers-turned-pundits to promise a delivery of freshly-baked Fat Rascals - the brand's bestselling product - would be waiting for them at Headingley when England take on Australia in the third Test of the series on August 22.

100 year of Bettys: The story of one of Yorkshire's biggest brands

Bettys celebrate their 100th anniversary this year - and earlier this month shared some of the secrets of the Fat Rascal's perennial popularity with the Yorkshire Post. The treat's fans include Prince Charles.

The Ashes series has also seen the launch of another former England cricketer's personal beer. Sir Geoffrey Boycott, the ex-Yorkshire batsman who lives in Boston Spa, has teamed up with Leeds Brewery to create Boycott's Best in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Eleven photos that show the glamour and elegance of Bettys in its Yorkshire heyday

At the beginning of the first Test, Boycott made his return to commentating, delighting fans.

He is also in the process of selling Boston Hall, his beautiful Georgian home in the village of Boston Spa, near Wetherby. Boycott and his wife intend to move to Cheshire to be closer to their daughter.