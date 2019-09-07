Beverley Minster is looking for a new maintenance worker for the first time in 15 years

Fancy helping to maintain one of Yorkshire's most impressive medieval buildings?

The charity which looks after the restoration of Beverley Minster is searching for a new maintenance worker to help care for the 14th-century parish church - the first time they've recruited in 15 years.

The full-time job - which has come up due to a member of the maintenance team moving to Scotland - is ideal for an experienced tradesperson with knowledge of plumbing, glazing and roofing.

They'll be helping the Minster's expert stonemasons as part of a three-person team managed by building surveyors and the Beverley Minster Old Fund charity.

The Grade I-listed church plays an important role in the community, hosting events such as a nativity performance for local children and the Beverley Grammar School speech night.

It's also been used as a film and TV location, and has appeared in the ITV drama Victoria and the BBC's production Gunpowder.

The successful candidate needs to have a good head for heights and a love of historic buildings.

Ongoing projects at the Minster include the restoration of the Victorian stained glass windows, which have suffered weather damage over the years.

Simon Delaney, surveyor for Beverley Minster Old Fund, said: “Continuing with the hard work and dedication of people throughout the generations before us, it has fallen on this generation to undertake some large scale projects to protect the Minster.

“Over the last two years we have made excellent progress with the restoration programme including replacement of pinnacles on the roof, installation of a new fire alarm system and significant patch repairs to the roof.

“Now we are putting together a plan to repair the large West window which is in much need of attention.”

For a job description and details on how to apply, visit www.beverleyminster.org.uk.