Bolton Abbey, York Minster and Millennium Square in Leeds to host open-air Luna Cinema screenings

Film fans can enjoy movies among the historic splendour of Bolton Abbey, York Minster and Leeds city centre this summer.

The Luna Cinema’s open air film season is about to begin, with the three Yorkshire locations picked to take part.

Bolton Abbey. Picture by Tony Johnson.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing our 2019 season, our biggest year of open-air cinema yet.

"With the incredible number of great films released in the last 12 months, it’s shaping up to be a really special one."

Two films are due to be screen at Bolton Abbey near Skipton.

Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody takes place on Wednesday August 21 (doors 6.45pm and 8.15pm).

York Minster. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Mary Poppins Returns is screened the day after, August 22 (same times).

York Minster will host Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Tuesday August 27 (doors 6.30pm, film 8pm), Bohemian Rhapsody the day after (same times) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again the day after that (same times).

Millennium Square in Leeds is to screen Pretty Woman on Friday August 16 (doors 7pm, fiilm 8.30pm), Bohemian Rhapsody the day after (same times) and Mary Poppins Returns the day after (same times

The Luna Bar will be serving a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including beer, Prosecco, wines, spirits and soft drinks. Hot drinks will also be available.

Audiences are welcome to take long picnics to screenings.

For more information and ticket details, visit https://thelunacinema.com