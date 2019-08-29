Book now to see Yorkshire Sistine Chapel tour

Tickets are now available for people wanting to see Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel masterpiece, which is travelling to a Yorkshire church later this year.

Hull Minster is expecting the reproductions of the Florentine master to attract as many as 50,000 visitors, as it is the only venue in the North to host the work.

The exhibition, from October 8 to November 18, will feature 50 large-scale reproductions of the Sistine Chapel works including the famous “Creation of Adam” and “The Last Judgement”.

Although “Michelangelo – A Different View” is free – with people encouraged to make a donation – specific time slots need to be booked.

People can however choose to pay £5 for quiet viewing from 8am to 9am and 9pm to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

Interim Minister at Hull Minster, Frank White, said: “We’ve had a huge interest in the Sistine Chapel exhibition and we know many people are excited to experience it, so we’re delighted to release the tickets and meet that demand.”

Events linked to the event include a Renaissance-themed banquet on November 7 – the first black tie dinner open to the public at the Minster.

Tickets can be booked at www.hullminster.org/sistine, at the Hull Minster shop or on the day, depending on availability of space.