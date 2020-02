Have your say

Snowdrops, the blooms that signal the end of winter, have arrived in force at Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster.

These delicate white blooms bravely show themselves between January and March, when few other flowers are to be seen.

Snowdrops at Brodsworth Hall near Doncaster. Picture Tony Johnson

English Heritage’s Brodsworth Hall tends to 750,000 Galanthus Nivalis, the common snowdrop, which flowers up to the end of February.

Once these die back they are succeeded by 36 different varieties of Daffodil which bloom throughout the month of March.