Bunnies hop to it at Doncaster Racecourse

THE COUNTRY’s longest running and biggest show of its kind featuring more than 2,500 small animals attracted huge audiences when it was staged in Yorkshire.

The Bradford Premier Small Animal Show, which was held in the Lazarus Exhibition Hall at Doncaster Racecourse, saw hundreds of breeders come together to celebrate the best cavies, gerbils, hamsters, mice, rabbits and rats from across the UK.

The Bradford Small Livestock Society presents the 98th Championship Show held at Doncaster Racecourse, Lazarus Exhibition Hall.

The show has been a key date in the small animal world since 1921 and this year was no exception, attracting more fanciers and smaller animal lovers than ever before.

Held over the weekend, more than 2,000 small animals competed to win their Best in Show competition, while there were displays and competitions for all ages in the family activity area.

Visitors also got to explore the discovery area and learn how to best care for small animals, whilst spectators had the opportunity to watch and meet the event’s Great Britain Show Jumping Rabbit Team.

For those who were unable to attend in person, a number of the Best in Show competitions were streamed live on Facebook.