Campaigners step up fight to save Hull's landmark Three Ships mural

Campaigners have stepped up their fight to save a “unique and irreplaceable" mosaic in Hull.

Hull Council says the 66ft by 64ft artwork has to be demolished along with the former Co-op building on King Edward Square, as part of a huge redevelopment, because it is riddled with asbestos.

But Hull Heritage Action Group has secured the services of three leading asbestos, mosaic and heritage conservation consultants to give a second opinion - for free.

It comes weeks after the Department for Culture, Media and Sport gave the mural, designed by Wolverhampton artist Alan Boyson, a Grade II listing, saying it is an “unusual surviving example of a bespoke 1960s glass mural”.

In April, councillors said they would try to save the mural before work on the £120m Albion Square development.

But about £200,000 of investigations revealed asbestos throughout the building - and even mixed into the concrete.

Separating out the facade, while the three-year scheme to build Albion Square took place, was estimated to cost a minimum of £3.6m and involve digging up the recently upgraded square.

But campaigner Geoffrey Botterill said having a second look to see if there was another way to save the mural could spare the council the cost and delay of it going to a public inquiry.

He said: “Because it is now listed and the council has decided to demolish it they would have to make a listed building application effectively to themselves.

“That would inevitably generate lots of objections and the likelihood is they would call the application in for an independent inspector to determine it.”

He stressed they were not questioning the expertise of the consultants who had drawn up the reports, “but questioning the conclusions that had been drawn”.

The latest consultants - Adams Environmental Limited, Erith Group and McLean Conservation Associates - have worked on projects ranging from the Royal Albert Hall to BBC Television Centre.

They are proposing a site visit in January and a meeting with Historic England and the council to offer advisory second opinions.

Sir Nicholas Serota, Sir Tom Courtney and Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud were among 170 signatories who called on the council in October to halt plans.

Hull Council said they were exploring “all options” for the mural working with the contractor VINCI Construction UK, experts and surveyors. The council added: “We will follow the relevant national procedures, which are required in order to address a listed structure, including any planning processes and consents.”