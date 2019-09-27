Chatsworth is getting a new 15-acre garden with 250,000 plants

A neglected area of the Chatsworth House grounds is set to be transformed into a brand-new garden.

The 15-acre patch will become Arcadia, which will be planted this autumn and which will open to visitors in 2020.

More than 250,000 flowering perennials, shrubs and trees have been sourced for Arcadia, which was previously an overlooked and underdeveloped part of Chatsworth's 105 acres of gardens.

Garden designer Tom Stuart Smith has collaborated with fashion house Gucci for the project, which will include meadow-like glades, woodland walks and a major sculpture installation.

Other areas of the gardens, including the rockery, maze borders, ravine, trout stream and jack pond, are also being rejuvenated.

One of the Duke of Devonshire’s favourite shrubs, Daphne, will feature strongly, placed particularly around seating areas because of its scent, while winter Helleborus in different colours and Primula in spring will be particular highlights.

Many different plant and flower types will be used to extend interest across the seasons in Arcadia, with each glade having different characteristics.

The 25 Chatsworth gardeners will work with 70 volunteers to clear and plant the area that will become Arcadia.

The Duke of Devonshire said:

“It might seem strange that such a large area as Arcadia could have been overlooked for so long in such a well-known garden but it’s certainly very exciting to open it up to our visitors with a series of colourful glades which will make it accessible and attractive.”

The foundations of Chatsworth’s garden and park were laid by the celebrated garden designers William Kent, Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 18th century and Joseph Paxton in the 19th century.

The 105-acre garden is the product of nearly 500 years of careful cultivation. Although some points of interest have been replaced to make way for new fashions, the garden retains many early features, including the canal pond, cascade and Duke's Greenhouse. The famous waterworks include the 300-year-old cascade, the willow tree fountain and the impressive, gravity-fed Emperor Fountain, which reaches heights up to 90 metres.

“Chatsworth is often thought of as timeless but the truth is that it has always been changing. What we think of now as ‘traditional’ was often considered challenging or revolutionary at the time. Capability Brown and Joseph Paxton used the latest tools, techniques and ideas to deliver their particular genius for modern garden design, " added the Duke.

“Tom Stuart-Smith and Dan Pearson have the vision and talent to continue Chatsworth’s radical tradition. We’re going to create an exciting, beautiful, contemporary garden that stands on the shoulders of those earlier giants.”