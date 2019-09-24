Concerns over 'missing' pews at Yorkshire church

COUNCILLORS are complaining about the removal of civic pews as part of the multi-million pound modernisation of Hull’s most prominent church.

When Holy Trinity Church, now Hull Minster, was refurbished in 2017, most of the pews were cleared from the nave to create a flexible events space which can take up to 650 people.

Opening of of the refurbished Hull Minster in March 2018 Picture: Simon Hulme

But some councillors have raised concerns about the new seating arrangements and the “positioning and prominence of the mayoral party”.

For centuries civic services and funerals have been held by tradition in the church, where the abolitionist William Wilberforce was baptised.

A report to Monday’s civic committee explains that Hull Council has a relationship to the Minster “not dissimilar to that which Westminster Abbey has to HM Government”.

Thanksgiving services held there include one marking the safe return of the North Sea ferry Norland from the Falklands in 1983.

But the layout has caused so much disquiet there has even been a suggestion about moving civic services to the city’s oldest church, St Mary’s on Lowgate.

According to one of those who attended civic services before the revamp, who asked to remain anonymous, there was a block of six or seven pews assigned for councillors, on a raised platform, along with a similar number for the Brethren of Trinity House, a seafaring body dating back to 1369.

Now there is just one corporation pew for the mayoral party, which is stored at the side of the building and moved into place for civic services, with other councillors and honorary aldermen sitting on chairs.

He claimed the council’s planning committee had been promised that the pews would be revamped so they could be wheeled in and out when the civic service was taking place.

He said: “Instead of having a place where they can mount the ceremonial sword and mace to show the Lord Mayor is in attendance, they are having to put it on a table.”

At a recent funeral there was dismay over a brass eagle lectern, which appears to have been replaced by one in clear plastic. “There is some disquiet. We’d like them to comply with what they undertook to do,” he added.

In a statement Interim Bishop Frank White said: “We are aware of questions that have been asked and I am in correspondence with the council’s chief executive about them. We’re keen to resolve any issues and look forward to doing that as soon as we can.”

Deputy chairman of the civic committee, Coun Sean Chaytor, said: “People understand the need for changes, but want some of the traditions to be maintained. We want to resolve the issues with the church and welcome the church’s positive response. That seems to be the way forward.”

The report rules out the move to St Mary’s, citing issues including getting people across the busy junction as part of a civic procession safely and “reputational issues”.

The multi-million pound transformation of Hull Minster has seen it become a well-used venue for a number of high-profile events.

It hosted the Turner Prize announcement in 2017 and regularly hosts cultural events.

Next month “Michelangelo – A Different View” – 50 reproductions of the Florentine master’s Sistine Chapel work – is expected to attract as many as 50,000 visitors to the Minster.

Many would agree with former vicar, Dr Neal Barnes, who last year said the revamp had given the church a new lease of life “with space and light and so many fresh opportunities”.