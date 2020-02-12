Country house near Sheffield which inspired Charlotte Bronte to write Jane Eyre on the market for £3million

A Peak District house visited by Charlotte Bronte is for sale.

Moorseats Hall in the picturesque Hope Valley, near Hathersage, is thought to have inspired the fictional Moor House, where the character of Jane Eyre lives in the titular novel.

Moorseats Hall

Charlotte and her friend Ellen Nussey visited the hall in the 1840s, when it was owned by Thomas Eyre, whose surname the author chose to incorporate into the story

Meet the artist who has photographed the Bronte sisters' favourite places

It's just a few miles from Sheffield and the surrounding countryside is also thought to be the basis for the wild moorland landscape described in Jane Eyre.

The house dates back to the 13th century but has been considerably modernised and now boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, helipad and staff accommodation.

It's believed to have been recently owned by the Wolstenholme family, who had a knife manufacturing site in Sheffield.

The house has a tennis court and indoor heated pool

The 'beautifully appointed' estate has stunning views of the Hope Valley and 25 acres of grounds.

There are six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A BBC adaptation of Jane Eyre starring Ruth Wilson was filmed on the nearby moors. Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley, was also shot in the area.

Despite modernisation, the historic core of the house remains as it would have looked several centuries ago.

The house has stunning views of the Hope Valley

Book written by 14-year-old Charlotte Bronte to be auctioned in Paris

Charlotte Bronte and her siblings, including fellow writers Emily and Anne, lived in their father's parsonage in the village of Haworth, near Keighley, but travelled extensively around Yorkshire visiting friends and relatives.

Several other Yorkshire houses are thought to have inspired the sisters' work, including Norton Conyers in North Yorkshire (Jane Eyre), Ponden Hall in Stanbury (Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall) and Top Withens near Haworth (Wuthering Heights).

Moorseats Hall is for sale with a guide price of £3million and is being marketed by Hathersage estate agents Eadon Lockwood & Riddle.