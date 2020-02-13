David Baddiel says he will 'hurry back' to Doncaster after staying in 'creepy' country house hotel

Comedian David Baddiel was impressed with Doncaster after a visit to perform at the town's theatre.

Baddiel played Cast this week as part of the nationwide tour of his new show, Trolls: Not the Dolls.

Describing the venue as 'lovely looking', he later tweeted to praise the crowd, saying: "Lovely audience tonight at Cast. Never played this town before. Now will hurry back!"

The comedian and writer then documented his overnight stay at 'creepy' country house hotel Rossington Hall, on the outskirts of Doncaster.

He posted a video of the hotel's Victorian interior - which he called 'Doncaster's answer to The Shining' - and also complimented the 'showstopper' breakfast he was served the next morning.

Rossington Hall has a fascinating history. The mansion was built in 1883 for the Streatfield family, but there has been a manor on the 250-acre estate since the 15th century.

It was previously known as Shooters Hill, and passed through several owners until Richard Streatfield inherited it from a relative in 1877. The earlier house is thought to have been destroyed by fire, although no documentation exists to verify this.

Richard lived at the hall with his wife and daughter, but by 1937 all three had died. Annette, the last of the Streatfields, is reputed to haunt the attics and a photograph taken claiming to show a ghost on the staircase is said to be of her.

The new Rossington Hall - the old Shooters Hill name was abandoned - had 22 bedrooms, a billiards room, conservatory and library - but just one bathroom, although this was not unusual at the time.

In 1939, it was sold at auction to a Roman Catholic order who used it as a training college for missionaries destined for Africa. It was requisitioned for military use during the war, housing an Indian regiment and the Royal Veterinary Corps - the hall had extensive stables that are now used by the Northern Racing College.

Doncaster Council bought the hall in 1948 and it was a school for children with special needs from 1953 until 2008.

It then fell into decline until 2011, when the Gee family bought it and restored it before opening a hotel and wedding venue in 2012.