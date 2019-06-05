Designer Wayne Hemingway heads ambitious new bid to transform York's economy

An ambitious bid to counter the gulf in earnings and a widening skills gap in one of Yorkshire’s most affluent cities has been launched in order to attract new enterprise.

York Council has recruited renowned designer Wayne Hemingway to help shape the vision for boosting wages and increasing the breadth of employment in the North Yorkshire city.

Designer Wayne Hemingway has been appointed to led the TalkYork consultation. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Average house prices in York top £263,000, but mean annual earnings are £26,666 - almost ten times lower - according to the Office for National Statistics.

Through the council’s new TalkYork consultation, residents, businesses and visitors are being asked for their views about the city. The feedback will inform ways of luring new investors, attracting better paid jobs and growing York’s economy.

A share of the Leeds City Region business rates pilot monies is funding the exercise. The pilot has seen authorities in the Leeds City Region retain 100 per cent of business rates growth for the 2018/19 financial year and £300,000 will also be used for “inclusive growth projects” in York.

The council said these projects will address child poverty, “greening” the high street and promoting lifelong learning, and that responses to the TalkYork consultation will influence how the funding is targeted further.

York Council’s leader, Coun Keith Aspden, said: “To continue building a strong and inclusive local economy, we need to draw on our strengths and promote York in a way that appeals to our residents and communities, whilst simultaneously attracting crucial investment in the city.

“Our most well-known industries are chocolate and railways, but we need to raise the profile of our other successes, such as our knowledge and science sectors.”

He added: “We are investing over £500m into the city, the largest investment for generations, but this needs to benefit everybody. Through this initiative, we can maximise the potential of projects like York Central and Castle Gateway to attract high-value jobs.”

TalkYork is led by a consortium of teams at HemingwayDesign, For the Love of Place and Creative Tourist Consults, who have worked in cities such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen and London to help attract investment.

Steering them is fashion and urban designer Wayne Hemingway, who is also spearheading a project in the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District which aims to persuade younger people to stay or move to the area.

Urging people to engage with TalkYork, he said: “By sharing your thoughts, you will help us develop a story for York that is meaningful and resonates across the city’s diverse residents, businesses and visitors.”

The consultation is taking place online now, via www.york.gov.uk/talkyork, and runs until Tuesday, July 9.