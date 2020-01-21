End of an era as owners bow out of Yorkshire's only Napoleonic fort

Someone with passion and deep pockets would be ideal to take on Yorkshire's only Napoleonic fort after its owners said they would not be reopening.

For centuries Fort Paull, established by Henry VIII, has guarded the mouth of the River Humber.

The entrance to Paull Fort, whose owners have said they are 'bowing out'

A stronghold for Charles I, shots fired on it signalled the start of the English Civil War. It also guarded Hull from attack by Zeppelins during the Second World War.

Owner Brian Rushworth took over in 1989, by which time the fort and its 15 acres, were overgrown by trees and vegetation.

It took a decade just to dig out by hand the thousands of tonnes of sand which had been used to block up the labyrinth of tunnels underneath the fort.

With the help of of trainees and volunteers, tableaux depicting momentous events in its history were set up in a mile of underground tunnels, before opening in 2000.

Archive pic: Owner Brian Rushworth with some of the historic cannon at Fort Paull

Since then it has welcomed around 50,000 visitors a year for reenactments and car rallies, among other events.

The management say their core team is dwindling and a bereavement in September was the "final straw".

"People have been speculating that it's financial or we have gone bust - that is total rubbish," said a spokesman.

"Usually we get around 50,000 people a year. In the last few years it has been quiet, people have been pulling in horns a bit.

"But to be honest we don't run it as a commercial enterprise, it is a not-for-profit organisation. It is such a small entity - we don't have titles we all muck in.

"It's a full-time job keeping up with everything."

A new operator would "either have to have vast funds so they could delegate or be terribly dedicated to do what we have done", he said.

However there are no imminent fears about its future as it was built to "stand forever".

He said they felt proud of achieving what the naysayers said was impossible - including taking a huge giant Blackburn Beverley XB259 to bits, bringing it by road from Beverley to Paull close to where it trundled to a halt after its last flight in 1974, and putting it back together again.

The only shame is that many locals don't appreciate how rich in history the fort is.

"Charles I made it his Royal stronghold, it's where his forces were when they besieged Hull. He had his cannons on the fortress to stop the ships relieving Hull. Two got through.

"Queen Victoria built on top of it all. Most of what we see is Napoleonic, from 1842.

"They called it Palmerston Fort as Lord Palmerston ordered an series of forts to be built because of the threat from Napoleon's nephew Louis Napoleon III, who had steel-hulled ships which were impervious to cannon.

"It is all covered with earth so it can't be seen. They can from the ferry as that is very high but hundreds of years ago ordinary ships would not have been able to detect it."

In the Second World War the fort was used as an ammunition dump and a training place for the Home Guard, but afterwards it fell into disrepair, and in 1960 it was sold off by the Ministry of Defence.

South West Holderness councillor John Dennis said: "It has a long history and is significant in its place alongside the village of Paull.

"It's great for kids to climb around on the guns. It would be a shame if it remained closed."